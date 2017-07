The IFA has suspended their occupation of the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin to enter into negotiations with Minister Michael Creed on the proposed crop loss scheme arising from the 2016 harvest. The Minister has confirmed that there are no preconditions to these negotiations.

The Minister will meet with the IFA today.

Peter Lynch, the Donegal representative on the IFA’s National Grain Committee was one of the four farmers who embarked on the protest last Wednesday.