€450,000 funding boost for Donegal’s islands

12 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The Government has announced a funding boost of €450,750 for Donegal’s islands.

The islands concerned are Árainn Mhór, Toraigh and Oileán an Bhráighe.

The money will be provided to Donegal County Council to carry out improvement works on various islands in the county this year – with 25 per cent matching funding from the council, the investment will be more than €600,000.

Arranmore will see more than 4km of road improvements including the road from the pier as part of a total investment of €244,500.

Extensive works will also take place on Tory with an investment signed off by Minister Joe McHugh of €187,500.

Island Roy is to get €18,750 for causeway repairs.

Funding for other islands in the state were announced three weeks ago.

In a statement Minister McHugh said that this financial assistance is further evidence of the Department’s commitment to supporting our offshore islands.

