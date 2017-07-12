Council seeking to resolve Pollet Arch impasse

It’s hoped that access to the Pollet Great Arch in Fanad will be restored in the coming weeks.

An access turnstile to the path leading to the arch was blocked in June leading to a petition, signed by hundreds of people, looking for it to be restored.

The council is now negotiating with land owners for an alternative access route and a car park for visitors.

The issue was raised at this week’s Letterkenny Municipal District meeting by Councillor Adrian Glackin – he welcomes the progress being made………….