Breaking: Diver airlifted to LUH after incident off Tory Island

A diver has been airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital following a diving incident off Tory Island.

It’s understood the diver was involved in a deep dive, and concern was expressed at the speed with which he surfaced.

The Lough Swilly Lifeboat was launched along with coastguard helicopter Rescue 118. He was picked up by the helicopter crew and rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where his condition is currently being assessed.

Joe Joyce is a spokesperson for the Lough Swilly Lifeboat, and on today’s Shaun Doherty Show, he said other people on the same dive are still in the water: