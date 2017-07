Today is the 12th of July, with Coleraine and Clogher among the areas hosting demonstrations today. Meanwhile, feeder parades will take place this morning and evening in towns and villages all over Northern Ireland, and also in a number of towns in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

Last night, 11th night celebrations in the North have left fire services dealing with one 999 call every minute.

They say the number of bonfire related incidents has risen by 20 percent this year.