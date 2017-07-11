logo



Teelin drowning tragedy victims are formally identified

11 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Both victims of the weekend drowning tragedy off Glencolmcille have now been formally identified.

They were 56 year old Rimantis Barauskas, and 34 year old Raimundas Jesdauskas, both of them Lithuanian nationals who have lived in Ireland for some years.

A post mortem examination was conducted yesterday afternoon in Lettterkennny University Hospital.

Gardai said there was nothing suspicious about the deaths.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a tourist boat cancelled it’s final trip of the day to sea from Teelin Pier because of rough conditions just before the two fishermen lost their lives in off Nearby Malinbeg.

The body of Mr Barauskas was discovered washed up on the rocks at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.

He wasn’t wearing a lifejacket. The remains of Mr Jesdauskas were spotted at sea two hours later by Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo and lifted by Bundoran lifeboat. He had a lifejacket

Their boat, with two inflatable lifejackets aboard, was washed up on the rocks.

Four people on the same boat, including Mr Barauskas, were rescued by Killybegs Coast Guard in the same area as the weekend tragedy, when running out of fuel last month.

More News

New Donegal online music library launched today

0
Donegal has a new online music library – thanks to the work of a small team of volunteers at the Donegal Music Education Partnership. The team, led by pianist and tutor Ellen[...]
11 Jul 2017

21 patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
There were 21 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, six of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s up seven on yesterday’s fi[...]
11 Jul 2017

Irish Water concerned at supply levels from Lough Colm and Lough Fad

0
Irish Water is urging residents and businesses supplied from Lough Colm and Lough Fad to continue to minimise water usage for the foreseeable future. A spokesperson is not ruling o[...]
11 Jul 2017

Donegal Hotelier says VAT increase would be disastrous for the county

0
A Donegal Hotelier says any increase in the 9 percent VAT for the hospitality sector would be disastrous for Donegal. The Department of Finance thinks the rate needs to be raised t[...]
11 Jul 2017

Council asking public to report Giant Hogweed sightings along public roads

0
The Council is asking members of the public to report any sightings of Giant Hogweed along public roads. Yesterday it was reported that the plant, known to cause massive blisters, [...]
11 Jul 2017

Teelin drowning tragedy victims are formally identified

0
Both victims of the weekend drowning tragedy off Glencolmcille have now been formally identified. They were 56 year old Rimantis Barauskas, and 34 year old Raimundas Jesdauskas, bo[...]
11 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit