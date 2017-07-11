Teelin drowning tragedy victims are formally identified

Both victims of the weekend drowning tragedy off Glencolmcille have now been formally identified.

They were 56 year old Rimantis Barauskas, and 34 year old Raimundas Jesdauskas, both of them Lithuanian nationals who have lived in Ireland for some years.

A post mortem examination was conducted yesterday afternoon in Lettterkennny University Hospital.

Gardai said there was nothing suspicious about the deaths.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a tourist boat cancelled it’s final trip of the day to sea from Teelin Pier because of rough conditions just before the two fishermen lost their lives in off Nearby Malinbeg.

The body of Mr Barauskas was discovered washed up on the rocks at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.

He wasn’t wearing a lifejacket. The remains of Mr Jesdauskas were spotted at sea two hours later by Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo and lifted by Bundoran lifeboat. He had a lifejacket

Their boat, with two inflatable lifejackets aboard, was washed up on the rocks.

Four people on the same boat, including Mr Barauskas, were rescued by Killybegs Coast Guard in the same area as the weekend tragedy, when running out of fuel last month.