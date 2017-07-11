Police confirm they are investigating death of young child in Derry

Police have confirmed that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young child in the Tyrconnell Street area of Derry this morning.

Shortly before 10.30am six year old Donnacadh Maguire was found significantly injured in the road.

He was taken to hospital where he subsequently passed away.

Inspector O’Brien said: “While it is possible that Donnacadh’s injuries were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle, we are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses.

Police are asking anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch with officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101.

Tyrconnell Street remains closed at this time.