New Donegal online music library launched today

Donegal has a new online music library – thanks to the work of a small team of volunteers at the Donegal Music Education Partnership.

The team, led by pianist and tutor Ellen Quinn, has catalogued more than 1500 separate musical items held at the DMEP office in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.

The new catalogue is available to the public online, then anyone who spots a music book or piece they’re interested in, they can borrow it from the DMEP office.

Ellen Quinn says it has taken a lot of work but is worth it:

You can view the library and get more details at dmep.ie