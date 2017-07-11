Council being to examine better use and protection of Letterkenny’s Market Square

Donegal County Council is being asked to investigate what works are needed to make the Market Square in Letterkenny safer and free from vandalism.

It follows significant damage caused to a statue there in recent weeks, with other reports suggesting an increase of anti-social behaviour.

Local Cllr. Gerry McMonagle is calling on the Council to look at ways in which to curb these kind of instances.

He says the Market Square is the centrepiece of Letterkenny and could be utilised at very little cost…….