logo



Council being to examine better use and protection of Letterkenny’s Market Square

11 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Donegal County Council is being asked to investigate what works are needed to make the Market Square in Letterkenny safer and free from vandalism.

It follows significant damage caused to a statue there in recent weeks, with other reports suggesting an increase of anti-social behaviour.

Local Cllr. Gerry McMonagle is calling on the Council to look at ways in which to curb these kind of instances.

He says the Market Square is the centrepiece of Letterkenny and could be utilised at very little cost…….

 

More News

New Donegal online music library launched today

0
Donegal has a new online music library – thanks to the work of a small team of volunteers at the Donegal Music Education Partnership. The team, led by pianist and tutor Ellen[...]
11 Jul 2017

21 patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
There were 21 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, six of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s up seven on yesterday’s fi[...]
11 Jul 2017

Irish Water concerned at supply levels from Lough Colm and Lough Fad

0
Irish Water is urging residents and businesses supplied from Lough Colm and Lough Fad to continue to minimise water usage for the foreseeable future. A spokesperson is not ruling o[...]
11 Jul 2017

Donegal Hotelier says VAT increase would be disastrous for the county

0
A Donegal Hotelier says any increase in the 9 percent VAT for the hospitality sector would be disastrous for Donegal. The Department of Finance thinks the rate needs to be raised t[...]
11 Jul 2017

Council asking public to report Giant Hogweed sightings along public roads

0
The Council is asking members of the public to report any sightings of Giant Hogweed along public roads. Yesterday it was reported that the plant, known to cause massive blisters, [...]
11 Jul 2017

Teelin drowning tragedy victims are formally identified

0
Both victims of the weekend drowning tragedy off Glencolmcille have now been formally identified. They were 56 year old Rimantis Barauskas, and 34 year old Raimundas Jesdauskas, bo[...]
11 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit