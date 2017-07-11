logo



Council asking public to report Giant Hogweed sightings along public roads

11 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The Council is asking members of the public to report any sightings of Giant Hogweed along public roads.

Yesterday it was reported that the plant, known to cause massive blisters, ulcers and long lasting scars if it comes into contact with the skin, had been spotted in the east of the county.

The plant has been sighted in Newtowncunningham and Ramelton.

The council says it currently mapping sightings and seeking advice from both Invasive Species Ireland and the National Parks & Wildlife Service on the best approach to deal with infestations along public roads.

Infestations of Giant Hogweed are normally found along rivers and waterways, however the council says it has received reports recently of Giant Hogweed along public roads and that these reports are currently being examined.

The council is pointing out a difference between Hogweed and Giant Hogweed. Hogweed is native to Ireland and is not in harmful, however, Giant Hogweed is an invasive plant species and is a public health hazard.

The council is asking members of the public to report sightings of Giant Hogweed along public roads by email to info@donegalcoco.ie or report online at www.donegalcoco.ie or by calling 074 91 53900.

More News

New Donegal online music library launched today

0
Donegal has a new online music library – thanks to the work of a small team of volunteers at the Donegal Music Education Partnership. The team, led by pianist and tutor Ellen[...]
11 Jul 2017

21 patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
There were 21 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, six of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s up seven on yesterday’s fi[...]
11 Jul 2017

Irish Water concerned at supply levels from Lough Colm and Lough Fad

0
Irish Water is urging residents and businesses supplied from Lough Colm and Lough Fad to continue to minimise water usage for the foreseeable future. A spokesperson is not ruling o[...]
11 Jul 2017

Donegal Hotelier says VAT increase would be disastrous for the county

0
A Donegal Hotelier says any increase in the 9 percent VAT for the hospitality sector would be disastrous for Donegal. The Department of Finance thinks the rate needs to be raised t[...]
11 Jul 2017

Council asking public to report Giant Hogweed sightings along public roads

0
The Council is asking members of the public to report any sightings of Giant Hogweed along public roads. Yesterday it was reported that the plant, known to cause massive blisters, [...]
11 Jul 2017

Teelin drowning tragedy victims are formally identified

0
Both victims of the weekend drowning tragedy off Glencolmcille have now been formally identified. They were 56 year old Rimantis Barauskas, and 34 year old Raimundas Jesdauskas, bo[...]
11 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit