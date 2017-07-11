Council asking public to report Giant Hogweed sightings along public roads

The Council is asking members of the public to report any sightings of Giant Hogweed along public roads.

Yesterday it was reported that the plant, known to cause massive blisters, ulcers and long lasting scars if it comes into contact with the skin, had been spotted in the east of the county.

The plant has been sighted in Newtowncunningham and Ramelton.

The council says it currently mapping sightings and seeking advice from both Invasive Species Ireland and the National Parks & Wildlife Service on the best approach to deal with infestations along public roads.

Infestations of Giant Hogweed are normally found along rivers and waterways, however the council says it has received reports recently of Giant Hogweed along public roads and that these reports are currently being examined.

The council is pointing out a difference between Hogweed and Giant Hogweed. Hogweed is native to Ireland and is not in harmful, however, Giant Hogweed is an invasive plant species and is a public health hazard.

The council is asking members of the public to report sightings of Giant Hogweed along public roads by email to info@donegalcoco.ie or report online at www.donegalcoco.ie or by calling 074 91 53900.