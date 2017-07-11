Concern in Tyrone as number of stolen election posters due to be burned on Eleventh Night

Concern has been raised after a significant number of election posters in Tyrone are due to be burned on the Eleventh Night which takes place later.

It’s understood that the posters were stolen and have been spotted on towering bonfires at various locations across the West Tyrone Constituency.

Preparations for The Eleventh Night are well underway with many bonfires erected across the Northern Ireland, some reaching over 100 ft tall.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has branded the instances as hate crimes and says they should not be tolerated in this day and age: