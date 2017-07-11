logo



Captain Coll will be Finn Harps 5k guest tonight

11 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Captain of the Finn Harps League of Ireland Premier Division team, Ciaran Coll, will be a special guest at the club’s fundraising 5k this evening (Tuesday) in Ballybofey. The St. Johnston man and it is hoped a couple more of the senior squad will be in attendance to meet the runners and walkers and make the presentations afterwards in the Clubhouse at Navenney Street. The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, will also be a guest at the Finn Harps 5k.

The organizers are hoping for a big turnout as it’s one of the club’s important fundraisers to back the team’s bid to stay in the Premier Division next season. This fundraiser is not just about the senior squad it is also to aid the Harps U15s, 17s and 19s who all play in the National League. So it’s an opportunity for families to get out and support the 5k.

You can run, jog or walk the event. For the runners it’s a fast course so there is the chance for quick times. There is chip timing while the organizers have prizes for all categories. The entry fee is €10 for adults and €5 for children.

Registrations will be taken at the Finn Harps Clubhouse from 5 p.m.  Refreshments will be served afterwards.

