Ashton Kutcher hits back at tabloid for suggesting he was cheating on Mila Kunis

11 Jul 2017
by News Highland

It’s not the first time the actor has been the subject of tabloid gossip (there have been questionable stories about divorce, infidelity and twin pregnancy in the past), but Ashton Kutcher has had enough.

He has dissed celebrity gossip magazine Star after they published a story indicating that he was being unfaithful to wife Mila Kunis.

The Star story in question featured a headline that asked, “Hey, Ashton! Who’s the girl?” Photos of the actor with a “stunning brunette” who was “stowed aboard his private jet” accompanied the article, which brought up past stories of Kutcher’s reported infidelities.

Turns out, it was his cousin. Ashton Kutcher said that these magazines lack integrity and apologised to his aunt for the story via Twitter.

View image on Twitter

ashton kutcher 

@aplusk

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.

 

Kutcher and Kunis have two children together, a son and daughter, Dimitri and Wyatt. They have been married since July 2015 after they started dating from 2012. The couple worked together in period sitcom That ’70s Show.

 

via Entertainment.ie

