Vandalised trees will be replaced in Carndonagh – Doherty

It’s hoped that 14 trees damaged in what’s been described as a mindless vandalism attack in Carndonagh will be replaced in the coming days.

The damage to the trees, which line the entrance to the town, happened on Saturday evening.

Local Councillor Albert Doherty has condemned the incident, he says this wanton vandalism is not welcome in the area and would urge those or anyone who has any information to come forward.

He says he has spoken with the Tidy Towns Committee and hopes hopes the trees can be replaced this week………….