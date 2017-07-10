logo



Update – Drowning victims had been rescued off SW Donegal boast four weeks ago

10 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

 

 

Two men whose bodies were recovered yesterday may have experienced difficulty while fishing at sea in the same area about a month ago.

Locals believe the two who lost their lives off Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal, were rescued around the same spot four weeks ago. The weekend tragedy happened after a 56-year-old married man from Oldcastle, Co. Meath, and a 40-year-old from Co. Longford sailed from Teelin Pier on Saturday.

Gardai said both are Lithuanians and have lived in Ireland for some time.

The 56-year-old’s body was found washed up on rocks by a man and his child at Malinbeg around 10.30 yesterday morning. The victim was named locally as Rimantis Barauskas, from Oldcastle, a regular visitor to the Glencolmcille area.

The second man’s body was later spotted at sea by Coastguard Rescue helicopter 118 from Sligo and lifted out of the water by the crew of Bundoran lifeboat. The body washed ashore wasn’t wearing a lifejacket. There was a lifejacket on the second body and there were two inflatable jackets on the boat.

Rescuers and local fishermen identified the boat, a five-metre rigid inflatable as identical to one on which four people were rescued when it ran out of fuel within the past month in the same area, Rathlin O’Beirne Sound between Rathlin O’Beirne Island and the mainland.

The two bodies were removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be conducted today.

The Divisional Controller with the Irish Coast Guard is John Draper. He says they’re still trying to determine what happened on the water…………

More News

Father and daughter rescued from Newtowncunningham house fire

0
  A father and daughter have been brought to hospital following a house fire at Woodthorpe in Newtowncunningham. The fire was reported shortly before 1 o’clock this morn[...]
10 Jul 2017

14 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital

0
  There were 14 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO. 7 were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further[...]
10 Jul 2017

Government to provide €1 million for 2018 Irish Open in Ballyliffin

0
It’s been confirmed that government agencies are providing €1M to support the Irish Open in Donegal next year. The funding – €500,000 each from Sport Ireland and Failte[...]
10 Jul 2017

Donegal farmer on Dublin grain protest says office occupation will continue

0
Four farmers, one of them from Donegal, have spent a fifth night occupying the Department of Agriculture offices on Kildare Street in Dublin. They’ve been staging a protest a[...]
10 Jul 2017

Update – Drowning victims had been rescued off SW Donegal boast four weeks ago

0
      Two men whose bodies were recovered yesterday may have experienced difficulty while fishing at sea in the same area about a month ago. Locals believe the two w[...]
10 Jul 2017

Vandalised trees will be replaced in Carndonagh – Doherty

0
It’s hoped that 14 trees damaged in what’s been described as a mindless vandalism attack in Carndonagh will be replaced in the coming days. The damage to the trees, whi[...]
10 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit