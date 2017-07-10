logo



Paul McGinley says Ballyliffen is worthy of hosting the Irish Open

10 Jul 2017
by admin

In 360 days, Ballyliffen Golf Club will be hosting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

It was confirmed on Sunday, ahead of the final day’s play at this year’s Irish Open at Portstewart, that the Inishowen club would welcome the event for the first time ever to Donegal in 2018.
An official bid was launched in May 2016 and alot of hard work since has paid off for the Ballyliffen bid team.

Manager John Farren secured the European Tour event after regular meetings with Rory McIlroy.

Paul McGinley, 2014 Ryder Cup winning Captain also played his part, putting his full weight behind the Ballyliffen bid when it was raised at European Tour board meetings.

Speaking on this morning’s Shaun Doherty Show, Paul said the Glashedy course is worthy of hosting the Irish Open…

