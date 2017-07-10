Government to provide €1 million for 2018 Irish Open in Ballyliffin

It’s been confirmed that government agencies are providing €1M to support the Irish Open in Donegal next year.

The funding – €500,000 each from Sport Ireland and Failte Ireland – is part of a three year deal sanctioned by Government.

Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh said today that Failte Ireland will also be spending additional funds promoting Inishowen and Donegal in the run up to next year’s prestigious event.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show today he said there will also be a cross border dimension to this venture……….