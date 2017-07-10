Father and daughter rescued from Newtowncunningham house fire

A father and daughter have been brought to hospital following a house fire at Woodthorpe in Newtowncunningham.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 o’clock this morning, and was attended by four units from Derry and Letterkenny.

It’s understood the father had passed the girl out to neighbours, before he himself was rescued by fire service personnel wearing breathing apparatus.

A short time ago, Donegal’s Chief Fire Officer Joseph Mc Taggart outlined what happened on the Shaun Doherty Show…………..