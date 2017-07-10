Donegal v Galway fixed for Sligo

Donegal will play Galway in Round 4a of the All Ireland Championship Qualifiers in Markievicz Park in Sligo.

The CCCC have yet to confirm the throw in time but the match will go ahead at the Sligo venue on Saturday 22nd July.

Galway enter to the qualifiers after losing Sunday’s Connacht Final to Roscommon while Donegal go into the next round with back to back wins over Meath and Longford.

The two sides last meet in the championship in August 2015, also in the qualifers, a game which Donegal won 3-12 0-11.