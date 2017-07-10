Donegal farmer on Dublin grain protest says office occupation will continue

Four farmers, one of them from Donegal, have spent a fifth night occupying the Department of Agriculture offices on Kildare Street in Dublin.

They’ve been staging a protest at the Department’s offices since last Wednesday, over attempts to ‘cap’ the crisis fund for grain farmers who lost crops to bad weather during last year’s harvest.

Farmers from around the country have been travelling to Dublin since last Wednesday to support them, with the Donegal IFA Chairman Michael Chance there today.

Peter Lynch, the Donegal representative on the IFA’s National Grain Committee is one of the four who have been at the protest since last Wednesday – He says they’re there for the long haul…………

Pic – Peter Lynch fourth from left.