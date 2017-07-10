logo



Cross Border council delegation in Brussels for key talks

10 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Representatives from both Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council will travel to Brussels today to discuss the impact of Brexit on the North West.

The two day event will bring together the two councils, to voice the concerns of the border regions at European level.

MEP Mairead McGuinness says the European Parliament will have a critical role in agreeing the shape of the final deal between the UK and the EU.

Ahead of the visit, she says it is important for the councils on both sides of the border to have their say……..

 

