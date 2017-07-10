logo



Boil water notice for Fintown Public Water Supply lifted with immediate effect

10 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have announced that the boil water notice issued for the Fintown Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice had been in place since June 2nd following advice from the HSE.

This notice applies to customers served by the Fintown Public Water Supply and the Meenmore Meeatinney Group Water Scheme.

In order to facilitate the lifting of the boil water notice which was imposed following the detection of cryptosporidium in a routine sample taken of the water supply, Irish Water and Donegal County Council undertook a programme of works.

These works included switching the source from the mountain stream to Lough Muck which has proven to be a more secure supply.

Following on from this extensive network flushing and monitoring was carried out.

Customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders, the farming and the business community.

