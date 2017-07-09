Two bodies recovered off Malinbeg

Two bodies have been recovered from the water off Malinbeg.

The Kilylbegs Coastguard was alerted this morning shortly before 11am to a report from a member of the public that a body was washed ashore at Malinbeg.

A second report alerted the Coastguard that a boat had left Teelin yesterday with two occupants on board and had failed to return.

As the search operation continued, Rescue 118 helicopter discovered a second body in the water which was recovered by the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat not far from the shore.

Shan McCrudden, Deputy Officer with the Killybegs Coastguard has been outlining what happened: