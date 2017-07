Jon Rahm has won the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Portstewart. The Spaniard had a reasonably comfortable win, 24 under par and 6 shots ahead of second placed Richie Ramsey of Scotland.

Gavin Moynihan was best of the Irish, tied for 14th on 13 under. Shane Lowry was one stroke behind him on 12 under in 20th.

Denis Kirwan wrapped up the action for another Dubai Duty Free Irish Open…