Police in the North are appealing for witnesses after a number of pieces of machinery were damaged in an incident in Omagh on Friday.

Between 6pm on Friday night and 7am yesterday morning windows of 11 pieces of machinery parked on the site of the former Lisanelly Army Barracks were smashed.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact officers in Omagh.