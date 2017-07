No barriers foundation are hosting a no barriers sports day and fun walk in the Aura leisure centre in Letterkenny on 15th July 2017

This is a fundraising and promotional event aiming to raise funds for the positive steps campaign which proposes to purchase a robotic exoskeleton for the use of clients with mobility problems in Donegal to be used in the community.

Sonya McGarvey joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to give us all the information on the event…