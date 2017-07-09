logo



It’s official – Ballyliffen GC to host next years Irish Open

09 Jul 2017
by admin

The 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be held at Ballyliffen Golf Club.

The news was confirmed this morning at Portstewart ahead of the final day’s action of this years event.

The Donegal club have been proactive in tendering for the right to stage one of the European Tour’s top events and tabled an official bid in May last year where meetings began with European Tour representatives following the Irish Open at the K Club.

Changes have been made to the Glashedy course and more will follow as they hope  to attract and challenge the best players in the world.

There’s major benefits for Inishowen in hosting the event, including priceless television coverage across the world and up to 90 thousand visitors to the region as experienced by Portrush and Portstewart in recent years, which leads to a vital contribution to the local economy.

Ballyliffen has already held the Irish Seniors Open in 2008, and in 2002, The North West of Ireland Open which was co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Challenge Tour.

There’ll be more on this big news for Ballyliffen Golf Club on Sunday Sport from 2pm.

More Sport

It’s official – Ballyliffen GC to host next years Irish Open

0
The 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be held at Ballyliffen Golf Club. The news was confirmed this morning at Portstewart ahead of the final day’s action of this years ev[...]
09 Jul 2017

Donegal Win: Ryan McHugh Reaction

0
Donegal moved into Round 4A of the Qualifiers with a win over Meath in Navan this evening. It was a close game where the sides were separated by an injury time point from Patrick M[...]
08 Jul 2017

Donegal beat Meath by a point

0
Donegal defeated Meath in Round 3A of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in Páirc Tailteann in Navan on Saturday evening. It was a tight affair that finished 1-15 to 1-14. A Patrick Mc[...]
08 Jul 2017

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open – End of Day 3

0
Daniel Im and John Rahm share the lead at Portstewart heading into the final day of action there on Sunday. The pair are 17 under par, 1 stroke ahead of  Frenchman Benjamin Herbert[...]
08 Jul 2017

Letterkenny International Track & Field Meeting Reaction

0
  The Letterkenny International Track and Field Meeting at the Danny McDaid track at Aura Leisure Centre was a great success. The feature one mile challenge event was won by A[...]
08 Jul 2017

Rugby Review: Lions v All Blacks ends in draw

0
The British and Irish Lions have drawn the Test Series in New Zealand following a 15-15 draw in Eden Park. 2 minutes remained in the game when Owen Farrell slotted home a 47m penal[...]
08 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit