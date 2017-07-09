It’s official – Ballyliffen GC to host next years Irish Open

The 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be held at Ballyliffen Golf Club.

The news was confirmed this morning at Portstewart ahead of the final day’s action of this years event.

The Donegal club have been proactive in tendering for the right to stage one of the European Tour’s top events and tabled an official bid in May last year where meetings began with European Tour representatives following the Irish Open at the K Club.

Changes have been made to the Glashedy course and more will follow as they hope to attract and challenge the best players in the world.

There’s major benefits for Inishowen in hosting the event, including priceless television coverage across the world and up to 90 thousand visitors to the region as experienced by Portrush and Portstewart in recent years, which leads to a vital contribution to the local economy.

Ballyliffen has already held the Irish Seniors Open in 2008, and in 2002, The North West of Ireland Open which was co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Challenge Tour.

