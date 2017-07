Donegal will face Galway in Round 4A of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers.

Galway lost out in the Connacht Final to Roscommon, and as Galway cannot face Mayo again, they will play Donegal on the weekend of the 22nd/23rd of July. This date will be confirmed by the CCCC.

In the other game, Mayo will face Munster Final losers Cork, after Mayo defeated Clare in Cusack Park yesterday evening.