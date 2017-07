Donegal progressed to Round 4A of the All Ireland Qualifiers on Saturday evening with a one point win over Meath.

It took a Patrick McBrearty injury time point to snatch a dramatic win and a place in the draw on Monday morning, where they will meet the loser of today’s Galway v Roscommon Connacht Final or Cork.

Earlier today Highland’s Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher on the victory in Navan…