Donegal GAA Results

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group A
Moville 5-12 V 2-18 Urris
Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-10 V 2-08 Robert Emmets 18:00
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group B
Letterkenny Gaels 0-13 V 1-07 Na Rossa
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group B
Convoy 0-13 V 1-10 Red Hughs,
AllSportStore.com Division 1
St Eunan’s 3-08 V 0-03 Bundoran
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Ardara 1-12 V 1-07 Naomh Columba,
Termon 2-12 V 2-05 Buncrana
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Naomh Bríd 1-08 V 1-07 Naomh Ultan
Downings 0-04 V 1-12 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses