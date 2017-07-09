logo



Donegal GAA Results

09 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group A

Moville 5-12 V 2-18 Urris

Naomh Pádraig Muff 2-10 V 2-08 Robert Emmets 18:00

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship Group B

Letterkenny Gaels 0-13 V 1-07 Na Rossa

 

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group B

Convoy 0-13 V 1-10 Red Hughs,

 

 

AllSportStore.com Division 1

St Eunan’s 3-08 V 0-03 Bundoran

 

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Ardara 1-12 V 1-07 Naomh Columba,

Termon 2-12 V 2-05 Buncrana

 

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Naomh Bríd 1-08 V 1-07 Naomh Ultan

Downings 0-04 V 1-12 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

