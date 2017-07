Derry City recorded a 4-0 win over Sligo Rovers in the Northwest Derby in Maginn Park on Sunday afternoon.

Derry ended their run of 4 defeats through goals from Lukas Schubert, Ronan Curtis, Aaron McEneff and Rory Holden with his first Derry City goal.

The win leaves Derry City in 5th place in the SSE Airtricity League, 1 point behind Shamrock Rovers and 4 points ahead of Limerick FC.