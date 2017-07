Donegal will face Galway in Round 4a of the All Ireland Championship Qualifiers in two weeks time.

Rory Gallagher’s opposition was confirmed after Galway lost out to Roscommon in Sunday’s Connacht Final.

Highland’s GAA Analyst Declan Bonner feels it’s a good draw for Donegal who going into the game off the back of a win while the tribesmen suffered an unexpected defeat in the provincial final.

The 1992 All Ireland winner gave his thoughts on Donegal’s next opponents to Oisin Kelly…