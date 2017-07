Ballyliffin Glof Club is to host the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The announcement was made earlier today at Portstewart ahead of the final day’s action of this years event.

With thousands of visitors expected to the area next year, local Councillor Rena Donaghey says the event will be a huge economic benefit to the whole North West.

In welcoming the news, she says it is fantastic news and will put Inishowen on a world map: