Ballyliffin Golf Club will host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2018 in what will be a fantastic event for Donegal and the Northwest.

Course General manager John Farren says that Donegal and the Northwest should be proud of the achievement, and that a tournament like this brings long-term exposure to a region, which will boost the local economy.

Denis Kirwan spoke to Farren and to course architect Pat Ruddy following today’s announcement…