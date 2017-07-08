logo



Letterkenny International Track & Field Meeting Reaction

08 Jul 2017
The Letterkenny International Track and Field Meeting at the Danny McDaid track at Aura Leisure Centre was a great success.

The feature one mile challenge event was won by American Robert Domanic in 3:59.98.

Afterwards, he spoke with Chris Ashmore


Among those in attendance was Ray Flynn,one of Ireland’s greatest ever athletes, who ran 89 sub four minute miles in his career.

In fact his Irish mile record was set 35 years ago yesterday, Friday.


There was some great action, and the enthusiasm was well illustrated by American Jordan Mann who won the 3000m


The event was a great success and Frank Grealey, editor of Irish Runner magazine, Frank Greally.


Another interested observer was Sean Callan, arguably Ireland’s biggest athletics fan, having attended numerous World Championships, European Championships and Olympics. He was most impressed with the set up in Letterkenny.

The event took a huge amount of organising but Aidan McKenna, chairman of Letterkenny AC, was well pleased with how things went.

