Galway and Roscommon face off in Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a highly-anticipated Connacht Final.

Galway are hoping to retain their crown, and match Mayo’s record of 46 Connacht titles. Roscommon last won the Connacht title 7 years ago, and will lost out in 2011’s final against Mayo.

Tom Comack spoke to ex Donegal and Mayo player Martin Carney ahead of tomorrow’s game…