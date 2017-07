Donegal face Meath on Saturday evening in Navan, where they will look to take the next step towards the All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals.

After overcoming Longford at home last weekend, Donegal will face a sterner challenge in Meath, who defeated Sligo to reach this stage.

Donegal Post’s Sports Editor Frank Craig looked ahead to this evening’s match with Tom Comack…

RTÉ Radio Commentator Bernard Flynn also spoke to Tom Comack on Donegal’s trip to Páirc Tailteann in Navan…