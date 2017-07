Finn Harps recorded a 2-0 win over Drogheda United away in United Park on Friday evening.

It only took Harps 4 minutes to get ahead through a goal from Eddie Dsane. Danny Morrissey scored the second goal for Harps, which leaves them in 8th, 2 points above the drop zone.

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan was on Saturday Sport on Highland Radio…