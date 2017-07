€7,500 of funding has been announced for Donegal Culture Night events.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced almost €200,000 in funding for Culture Nights events being held nationally later this year.

The annual event which aims to increase access and participation in cultural activity will be hosted by Donegal County Council on Friday 22nd September.

In welcoming the news, Minister Joe McHugh says this will help small groups make applications for the funding: