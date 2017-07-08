logo



Dubai Duty Free Irish Open – End of Day 3

08 Jul 2017
Daniel Im and John Rahm share the lead at Portstewart heading into the final day of action there on Sunday. The pair are 17 under par, 1 stroke ahead of  Frenchman Benjamin Herbert in third.

Denis Kirwan has the Day 3 Wrap…

Padraig Harrington is the best of the Irish in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on 8 under par. Harrington spoke to Denis Kirwan following his third round…

Paul Dunne is on 6 under par heading into day 4 of the Irish Open, and Denis Kirwan spoke to him about today’s round and looked ahead to tomorrow…

