logo



Donegal man jailed for eight years for the rape and sexual assault of partners daughter

08 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal man who raped and sexually assaulted the daughter of his former partner over a period of at least five years has been jailed for eight years.

The 52-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told gardaí he had “no knowledge” or recollection of abusing the child, but that he did not doubt she was telling the truth.

The man was charged with rape, sexual assault and producing child pornography.

The court heard that the abuse took place over a number of years, when the child was aged between 4 and 9 years of age.

The investigating guard told Róisín Lacey SC, prosecuting, that the abuse came to light in 2014 after the girl’s school principal became concerned that she was at risk of self-harm.

The girl, then aged 13, made allegations of repeated sexual abuse by the accused while she had been staying with him.

The man was the former partner of the victim’s mother and also the father of her younger sister whom she stayed overnight with at his home on a regular basis.

On the day of his scheduled trial in April, the man pleaded guilty to having sexually assaulted the child in 2006 at his home, when she was four years old.

He later pleaded guilty to six further counts of sexually assaulting the child when she was aged between four and nine years old on dates between March 2008 and August 2011 and to one count of knowingly producing child pornography for the purpose of distribution, exportation, sale or show on an unknown date between August 2007 and August 2008.

The court heard that a home video recorded by the accused on a camcorder surfaced during a separate and unconnected investigation when gardaí found the video in the man’s house.

The victim told the court that she has no memory of the 30 minute video being filmed.

In her victim impact statement the teenage girl said every area of her life had been affected by the abuse.

The accused’s barrister said that the man told gardaí he had “no knowledge” of having committed the abuse, but that he had “absolutely no doubt” that the victim was telling the truth and that she was honest.

More News

€7,500 of funding announced for Culture Night in Donegal

0
€7,500 of funding has been announced for Donegal Culture Night events. Minister Heather Humphreys has announced almost €200,000 in funding for Culture Nights events being held nati[...]
08 Jul 2017

Attack on family’s car condemned in Castlederg

0
PSNI have issued a warning following an incident involving a stone being thrown at a family car as it travelled along the Strabane Road in Castlederg. A young family were travellin[...]
08 Jul 2017

Donegal man jailed for eight years for the rape and sexual assault of partners daughter

0
A Donegal man who raped and sexually assaulted the daughter of his former partner over a period of at least five years has been jailed for eight years. The 52-year-old man, who can[...]
08 Jul 2017

Death of woman in Raphoe not being treated as suspicious

0
Gardai say they are not treating the death of a woman in Raphoe as suspicious. The body of the 43 year old woman was discovered in an apartment on William Street, Raphoe. Gardaí we[...]
07 Jul 2017

Three men arrested in Derry in connection with assault on teenager

0
Police in Derry have arrested three men in connection with an assault on a 19 year old man in the Ballymagroarty area of the city on Sunday last. The men aged 34, 47 and 48 were ar[...]
07 Jul 2017

Foyle Ferry Service will not run this weekend as was previously planend

0
Confirmation has been received that the Foyle Ferry Service will not run this weekend as was previously planned. Councillor Nicholas Crossan received confirmation this afternoon th[...]
07 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit