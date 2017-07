Donegal defeated Meath in Round 3A of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers in Páirc Tailteann in Navan on Saturday evening.

It was a tight affair that finished 1-15 to 1-14. A Patrick McBrearty point in injury time was needed for Donegal to overcome the home side in Páirc Tailteann.

It was a tight game all the way through that saw the sides level at half-time. Donegal keep their All-Ireland SFC hopes alive and move on to Round 4A of the Qualifiers.