Attack on family’s car condemned in Castlederg

08 Jul 2017
by News Highland

PSNI have issued a warning following an incident involving a stone being thrown at a family car as it travelled along the Strabane Road in Castlederg.

A young family were travelling on the Strabane Road near Pentecostal Church on Thursday evening at approximately 10:30pm when a stone was thrown at their car, shattering the drivers side window.

Police say the family were in shock and a 1 year old rear seat passenger was hysterical.

The occupants of the vehicle were unharmed however, PSNI say the potential consequences of an incident like this leaves nothing to the imagination.

Responding to the incident, Councillor Derek Hussey says there is much dismay among the local community:

