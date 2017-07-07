Three men arrested in Derry in connection with assault on teenager

Police in Derry have arrested three men in connection with an assault on a 19 year old man in the Ballymagroarty area of the city on Sunday last.

The men aged 34, 47 and 48 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapons in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said they received a report that a 19 year old man had been assaulted by three men and beaten with wooden sticks in the Barrs Lane area of Ballymagroarty around 5.30am last Sunday.

The men have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

The PSNI say they urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could help in the investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.