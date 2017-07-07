State Pathologist due in Raphoe to determine the cause of death of local woman

Gardai say the examination of a flat in Raphoe, in which a woman in her 40s was last night found dead, will determine the course of the investigation.

The body of the 43 year-old woman was discovered n an apartment on William Street, Raphoe, Co. Donegal.

Gardaí were informed of the discovery on Thursday at approximately 8 p.m. by ambulance personnel.

The scene has been preserved and the body remains at scene and the state pathologist has been informed.

He will attend this afternoon and his findings will determine the course of the investigation.