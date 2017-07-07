Meath unchanged for Donegal

Ahead of Saturday’s All Ireland Championship Qualifier with Donegal in Navan, Meath Manager Andy McEntee has named an unchanged 15 from the side which lined out in the victory against Sligo.

Brian Power, Ruairi O Coileain and Sean Tobin retain their places having not started the previous game against Kildare.

Mickey Newman who hadn’t featured for Meath all season due to an ankle injury but came off the bench to score last Saturday, is again among the substitutes.

Graham Reilly captains the side from wing half forward.

This is the third championship meeting between the counties, Meath won the 1990 All Ireland semi-final (3-9 to 1-7) while Donegal won an All-Ireland qualifier (1-13 to 0-14) in 2002.

The last competitive clash between them was in 2014 when they drew (1-12 each) in a Division 2 Allianz League game in Ballybofey.

The Meath team to play Donegal at Pairc Tailteann in Navan on Saturday.

Paddy O’Rourke;

Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Mickey Burke;

Pauric Harnan, Brian Power, Shane McEntee;

Bryan Menton, Ronan Jones;

James McEntee, Cillian O’Sullivan, Graham Reilly;

Ruairi O Coileain, Sean Tobin, Donal Lenihan.

Throw In 6pm.