Lengthy waiting times for driving tests in Inishowen deeply concerning – Crossan

07 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal County Councillor has described the lengthy waiting times for driving tests in Inishowen as deeply concerning.

Cllr. Nicolas Crossan first raised the issue earlier year however  it has emerged that learner drivers are still waiting over five months before being granted a driving test.

It’s understood that the tester conducted up to 40 tests in Buncrana this week however they won’t be returning for another month.

Cllr. Crossan says the situation is very unfair to young people in the area:

07 Jul 2017

