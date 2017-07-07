Foyle Ferry Service will not run this weekend as was previously planend

Confirmation has been received that the Foyle Ferry Service will not run this weekend as was previously planned.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan received confirmation this afternoon that the Greencastle to Magilligan ferry service which was due to begin its maiden voyage of the summer this weekend will not go ahead.

It had been hoped that the service would resume last weekend however it has now been postponed further.

Councillor Crossan says this is deeply disappointing, particularly on a weekend with many tourists visiting the area: