The Director of the National Ambulance Service has agreed to review the service which caters to Inishowen.

It follows representations made to him by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue and Cllr Martin McDermott during a meeting yesterday.

There have been calls for a second ambulance to be available to the peninsula on a 24/7 basis for some time.

Cllr. Mc Dermott says the review will take a number of months and is hopeful that a resolution can be found: