Derry City bowed out of European football on Thursday night in Sligo, losing to Danish side Midtylland 4-1 in the second leg and 10-2 on aggregate.

It was always going to be a tough night for Derry who were outclassed in the 6-1 first leg defeat.

Goalscorer on the night Aaron McEneff told Kevin McLaughlin of Derry Journal they have to learn from the Europa League experience…